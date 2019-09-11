FNB Namibia takes CashPlus option to Tsumkwe

FNB recently activated the CashPlus merchant services at the Tsumkwe General dealer, offering residents of the surrounding area access to cash withdrawals, e-wallet withdrawals and FNB account deposits via their cellphone.

The Cash Plus services, officially launched in Namibia on 30 May 2019 are part of the banks drive to roll-out convenient and cost effective banking solution making banking accessible to all. Since its introduction, the CashPlus services have primarily been earmarked for areas with limited access to conventional banking. Included in the list of recently CashPlus enabled communities are areas such as Divundu, Oshivelo, Khorixas, Onankali, Onayena, Ondobe, and Omutsegwonime and the bank is continuously looking for additional merchants to add to this list.

According to Jerry Elago, FNBs Head of Customer Migration, in the past, clients in the Tsumkwe area, had to travel almost 600km to and from the nearest FNB branch and ATM in Grootfontein.

“Inclusion of all Namibians within the banking sector through affordable, accessible and convenient banking solutions remains one of our priority focus areas. We are extremely excited to introduce the residents of Tsumkwe and the surrounding areas to the convenience of digital services banking,” said Elago.

The CashPlus service also offers significant benefits to the merchant, amongst them, attracting more feet to their business and allowing for more efficient cash management and related costs.