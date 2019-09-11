Select Page

Annual ICT summit launched – digital transformation targeted

Sep 13, 2019

The Minister of Information Information and Communication Technology, Stanley Simataa, this week launched the 6th National Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Summit 2019.

The summit will run under the theme: “Accelerating digital transformation in Namibia” and is scheduled to take place from 7 to 9 October in Windhoek.

Speaking at the launch Simataa said digital transformation and the acceleration thereof is without a doubt unavoidable and fundamental in an age where technological innovation has been recognized as a powerful engine for development to address social and economic challenges and steer global developments for policy makers and citizens alike.

“For Namibia to transform, we must harness the full benefits of digital transformation. The emergence of digital technologies, has given rise to digital corporations which have created opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship,” he added.

According to Simataa the summit will provide a unique opportunity for interactions between policy makers, ICT experts, academicians, entrepreneurs and ICTs innovators to reflect, understand and share
knowledge on advancements and trends in the ICT sector.

At the launch event the companies that sponsored and confirmed their participation presented their contributions to the minister.

This year’s sponsors in their respective catergories include: Platinum sponsors: Schoemans Technologies, Telecom Namibia, New Era Publication Corperation, NBC, MTC, Huawei and MTN

Gold :AVM, CRAN, Standard Bank and MultiChoice Namibia.

Diamond: PowerCom, Green Enterprise Solutions

Silver Sponsors: Paratus Telecommunication, Proef Namibia, Headway Consulting Shine Technologies Solutions, Business Conexion and VEYA ICT.

Exibitors that will be present at the event will include: Lori Ink, UNAM, NUST, IUM, IIT and ManageEngine.

Caption: The Minister of Information, Stanley Simataa (Centre) launched the 6th National lCT Summit.

 

