EES releases new single – Song to be launched on two continents

Aug 30, 2019

Local musician, EES recently released his new single, ‘LASS UNS CHILLEN’, which he describes as a powerful mix of today’s hip hop sound charts genre mixed with that special #namflava sound of his.

EES said he has mastered his blending of the African and European continues very well over the past years, making sure that his vocal NAM FLAVA style singing is still present in all of his new up to date sounds he laces his voice on.

“Something very unique about this new single is the way I am rapping in the ‘Namibian German’ language, known as the ‘Nam Sl?ng’ by many in Namibia and now also an official dialect of the German language, and the beautiful this is, music is universal no matter what language,” he emphasised.

The new single will be launched on two continents at the same time with the support from major music tv channels and media houses. The music video was produced by a variety of local and German video producers.

 

