Geingob invites Japan’s private sector to invest in Namibia

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob recently invited Japan’s private sector to share expertise, in support of development efforts as a vehicle to create sustainable jobs for the youth.

“Investors are welcome in the priority sectors of agro-processing, renewable energy, infrastructure, and water supply,” he said, when he addressed delegates at a Public-Private business dialogue in Yokohama, on the sidelines of the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

The Presidency in a statement Thursday said that Geingob highlighted that Namibia’s economic growth trajectory is centered on a dynamic private sector and the southwestern nation through its open-economy is ready to do business.

“We have for this reason adopted legislative frameworks to leverage Public-Private-Partnerships, to enable inclusive growth and shared prosperity,” he added, also highlighting that the country is governed through processes, systems and institutions and the Rule of Law.

Marketing the newly inaugurated container terminal, Geingob said that Namibia’s port is now among the top three on the Atlantic west coast, between Lagos and Cape Town and the country is well-positioned as a gateway into Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We want to remain a competitive economy. A month ago, we announced key public policy reforms to enhance the ease of doing business and facilitate the movement of goods and services. These reforms have bolstered investor confidence, resulting in important private sector commitments in the economy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Geingob said Namibia is not exempt from the negative effects of climate change, which has induced extreme cycles of drought and flooding.

“Japan and many others, have been equally affected by adverse climatic conditions. We need to harness technology to build climate resilient communities,” he concluded.

Caption: President Dr. Hage Geingob holds a bilateral meeting with Japanese Companies currently doing business in Namibia, on the sidelines of TICAD7.