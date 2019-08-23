Local short film sensitizing teenagers to the issue of poaching to premier in the US

Local short film, ‘Baxu and the Giants’, telling the story of how rhino poaching triggers the social change in a village in Damaraland, seen through the eyes of a nine-year-old girl will premiere at the San Francisco Independent Short Film Festival in the United States on 14 September.

Director Florian Schott will represent the film and highlight the issue of poaching in Southern Africa at the film’s World premiere.

The local premiere will take place at Ster-Kinekor, Grove Mall, in Windhoek on 19 September. Tickets for the event will be on sale from early September at Ster-Kinekor.

‘Baxu and the Giants’ was commissioned by the Legal Assistance Centre with the aim of sensitising teenagers to the issue of poaching in Namibia. Producer Andrew Botelle (‘The Power Stone’, ‘Born in Etosha’) enlisted Director and Co-Writer Florian Schott (‘Katutura’) and Co-Producer/Co-Writer Girley Jazama (‘The White Line’) to craft an emotional story out of this difficult issue.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, the Namibian Black Rhino will go extinct by 2026 if wildlife poaching continues at its current rate.

The producers of the film are working on securing more festival screenings around the world as well as bringing the film to Namibian screens, schools and villages in nothwest of the country, he added.

For more information about the film or screenings, visit baxuandthegiants.com and follow the film on Facebook (facebook.com/baxuandthegiants) and Instagram (@baxuandthegiants).

Caption: Camilla Jo-Ann Daries in ‘Baxu and the Giants’ (Copyright: MaMoKoBo Video & Research).