Select Page

Africa makes major strides in the eradication of polio – No cases recorded in 3 years – WHO

Posted by | Aug 28, 2019 |

Africa makes major strides in the eradication of polio – No cases recorded in 3 years – WHO

Africa passed a milestone last week, by making it to three years with no case of wild polio virus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

This three year landmark sets in motion a comprehensive evaluation process by the Africa Regional Certification Commission to determine if the entire WHO African Region of 47 countries indeed can be declared to have eradicated wild polivirus, which is expected (certification) in early 2020.

Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa said they are confident that soon they will trumpeting the certification that countries have once and for all, kicked polio out of Africa.

“The path to eradicating polio in Africa a monumental effort of multinational coordination on an unprecedented scale, providing vaccinations to hundreds of millions of children and conducting immunization campaigns in some of the most remote locations in the world, with vigilance and exhaustive surveillance to timely detect outbreaks, including among people on the move,” explained Moeti.

She highlighted that these successes would not have been possible without the incredible perseverance of countries and partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiatives who have mobilised the financial and technical resources to get the job done. “It has involved men and women volunteering in the thousands, sometimes putting themselves in harm’s way, some even sacrificing their life for this work,” added Moeti.

Moeti expressed that this August’s milestone on wild polio is a positive sign of progress across the continent, but that their work is not done.

“We must remain vigilant in our immunization and surveillance efforts, and every country must continue to ensure that it is closely looking for the virus and reaching every child with vaccines,” she concluded.

WHO explained that if the evaluation process proves that wild virus is gone, Africa will join four of the WHO regions, the Americas, the Western Pacific, Europe and South-East Asia, in holding this distinction.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Global Fund investing US$125 million additional funds to fight TB in 13 countries

Global Fund investing US$125 million additional funds to fight TB in 13 countries

19 September 2018

Pink Day

Pink Day

3 October 2014

Treating the whole patient and not only the disease

Treating the whole patient and not only the disease

22 November 2017

Wear anything pink on 03 October

Wear anything pink on 03 October

11 September 2015