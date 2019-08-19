Select Page

Skorpion Zinc Under 17 tournament set for weekend

Regional football teams will converge in Windhoek for the prestigious under-17 Skorpion Zinc championship which will kick-off at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Katutura on Friday 23 August.

The regional teams will be split into three groups, Group A: Kunene, Erongo, Zambezi , Otjozondjupa and Khomas; Group B: Karas, Oshana, Omaheke, Hardap and Kavango East Group C: Kavango West, Ohangwena, Omusati and Oshikoto.

Action will kickoff at 09h00as Erongo and Otjozondjupa Regions square off, followed by Zambezi against Kunene. Karas will then meet Kavango East as nine matches in total take place on Friday.

On Saturday, Oshana and Kavango East will open the action at 08h00 before Omusati and Ohangwena renew thier rivalry in the nine games match day two.

Eight games will take place on Sunday to decide who goes through to day-four of the Skorpion Zinc Under 17 Cup for the Semifinals and Ultimately the championship game.

In the Semifinals, winner of Group A will face winners of Group C at 9h00 while the second Semifinals match will see Group B winner takes on the best runner up from Group A or B.

The winner of the Semifinals clashes will meet for the 2019 Skorpion Zinc Under 17 Cup final at 14h00, also at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Karas Region are the defending champions after beating Omaheke 3-1 on penalties at Grootfontein last August.

Khomas won the cup in its maiden edition in Keetmanshoop in 2013 and Omusati collected it in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

 

