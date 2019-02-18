Craven to paint the town green, as he takes on the Nedbank Cycle Challenge this weekend

Experienced local and international cyclist, Dan Craven, who bagged gold in the Men’s 100km Elite race last year, will once again compete on Sunday in Nedbank colours.

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge Road Race will take place this Sunday, 10 February and it is expected that just over 1000 enthusiastic cyclist will be at the starting line to take on the 20km, 30km, 60km and elite 100km distances.

According to Craven the event remains a premier platform for local cycling. “Ever since I started cycling in 1999, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge has been Namibia’s premier mass participation event – and an important event for me,” he added.

Craven who has represented Namibia on the international stage, said it is always special participating in cycling races at home and has seen interest in the sport continues to soar.

“Being able to race through the main street of our capital, with the roads blocked off and seeing hundreds of other people enjoying themselves on bicycles is always an amazing feeling and I am very lucky to be a part of this community. Every year that I come back to Namibia, I see more new faces at cycling events. In the past I used to know most of the participants, however the sport is growing so much that it simply is not possible anymore,” he said.

Registration for the Road Race will take place on Saturday, 9 February at Mutual Towers on Independence Avenue at 14h00 to 18h00.

Cyclists who have missed the cut-off, will be allowed to submit their entries at the registration for an additional fee.

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge Road Race will start at 07h00 in front of the Nedbank Branch on Independence Avenue. The Windhoek City Police will be on the scene to ensure the safety of the cyclists.

Meanwhile, the Nedbank Kidz Challenge will take place at the Waldorf School in Avis on Saturday, 23 February. This particular race has developed into an event in its own right with 200 youngsters expected to take part.

On Sunday, 24 February the Nedbank MTB Challenge will also start at the Waldorf School, where adventure cyclists will hit the trails in a race testing technical agility, but also provide for a leisurely ride in the countryside if the shorter distances. The Nedbank MTB Challenge will again serve to also host the national MTB marathon championships under the auspices of the Namibian Cycling Federation.

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is held in partnership with Namibia Health Plan and Coco-Cola and is supported by the Namibian Cycling Federation, Windhoek Pedal Power, Rock & Rut Mountainbike, the Today Group and Events Unlimited.