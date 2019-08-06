Select Page

June recorded 17.1% increase in banking liquidity

Posted by | Aug 1, 2019 |

June recorded 17.1% increase in banking liquidity

The average liquidity balances of commercial banks increased by 17.1% to N$4.4 billion in June 2019, the Bank of Namibia indicated.

The central bank attributed the rise in liquidity to the liquidation of funds as companies were preparing for corporate tax payments due at the end of June.

Meanwhile, the annual growth in total private sector credit extension slowed to 7.8% at the end of June 2019, compared to 8.3% recorded in May 2019. The central bank noted that the slower growth was mainly driven by the business sector which made some repayments on their short term credit facilities particularly overdrafts during the month.

On a month on month basis, credit growth slowed to 2.8% mainly stemming from repayments made by businesses in the logistics and tourism sectors, bringing down their overdraft facilities.

Credit extended to individuals rose by 7.3% in June compared to 6.4% in May, largely due to the increased demand for credit by households. This growth, however, was not adequate to increase the credit growth rate above the May rate.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Fast network @ Omeya Estate

Fast network @ Omeya Estate

19 April 2013

Old Mutual readies for growth, repositions brand

Old Mutual readies for growth, repositions brand

20 August 2018

Corporates account for more than 85% of monthly credit uptake

Corporates account for more than 85% of monthly credit uptake

11 July 2014

Business confidence improves on the back of governments’ ability to raise capital

Business confidence improves on the back of governments’ ability to raise capital

23 May 2017

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available from 01 August 2019

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 