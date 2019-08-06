Kangandjera and Schurz dominate Clausthaler Grand Prix beach volleyball tournament

Stefanus Kangandjera and Bernhard Schurz are the winners of the Clausthaler Grand Prix beach volleyball tournament played over the past weekend at the DTS Beach Arena in Windhoek. The unbeatable duo played in the 2-a-side Men’s division where all the action was.

The Men’s category played pool matches to move to the knockout stages. Kangandjera and Schurz won all three pool matches to advance to the first semi-final against Jefta Shihwa and Ishitile Aloisius in a match which they won hands down.

In the second semi-final Andriko Böhringer and Conrad Johannes easily beat Heiko Prior and Rosi Hennes.

The much-anticipated Men’s final took place on court one in front of a large, noisy crowd. The first set was a tense, close affair, with both teams trading points. Eventually Kangandjera and Schurz opened up a few points leads, which they held to the end, winning 21:17.

The second set followed a similar pattern with Kangandjera and Schurz dominating the game and grabbing the tournament title.

Topping the podium in the youth division are Janika Biederlack and Max Böck who won all four their games without dropping a set to become the Clausthaler Grand Prix Youth Champions 2019.

The fourth of seven tournaments in the Timeout Beach Series 2019 attracted around 60 players in 20 teams, competing in four categories.

The fifth tournament is scheduled for 14 and 15 September at Tivoli Southern Sky guest farm.