Public urged to buy shares as Standard Bank announces NSX listing

Following its successful application to list on the Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX), Standard Bank Namibia announced the public will have the opportunity to take up shares in the bank.

According to Standard Bank Namibia Chief Executive, Vetumbuavi Mungunda, the listing, once completed, will enable the Bank to tap from domestic as well as international opportunities and increase loyalty and trust for the bank.

He said that the listing also affords ordinary Namibians an opportunity to be shareholders in Standard Bank and enable them to participate in the Bank’s growth and share in its success.

“Just as we say Namibia is our home, we drive her growth, this listing presents an opportunity to Namibians to say ‘Standard Bank is our bank. We share in her growth.’ I call on Namibians across the length and breadth of our country not to miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to graduate from customers to co-owners of Standard Bank,” said Mungunda.

Applications for shares have officially opened on 7 October and close at 12:00 on 1 November 2019.

Once applications have closed, the next step will be the official listing on the NSX. The date of that event will be officially communicated in due course.

The share acquisition application forms will be available at all Standard Bank branches, agencies across the country and on their website.