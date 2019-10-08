Select Page

Public urged to buy shares as Standard Bank announces NSX listing

Posted by | Oct 15, 2019 |

Public urged to buy shares as Standard Bank announces NSX listing

Following its successful application to list on the Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX), Standard Bank Namibia announced the public will have the opportunity to take up shares in the bank.

According to Standard Bank Namibia Chief Executive, Vetumbuavi Mungunda, the listing, once completed, will enable the Bank to tap from domestic as well as international opportunities and increase loyalty and trust for the bank.

He said that the listing also affords ordinary Namibians an opportunity to be shareholders in Standard Bank and enable them to participate in the Bank’s growth and share in its success.

“Just as we say Namibia is our home, we drive her growth, this listing presents an opportunity to Namibians to say ‘Standard Bank is our bank. We share in her growth.’ I call on Namibians across the length and breadth of our country not to miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to graduate from customers to co-owners of Standard Bank,” said Mungunda.

Applications for shares have officially opened on 7 October and close at 12:00 on 1 November 2019.

Once applications have closed, the next step will be the official listing on the NSX. The date of that event will be officially communicated in due course.

The share acquisition application forms will be available at all Standard Bank branches, agencies across the country and on their website.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

18 December 2015

Food drives inflation up

Food drives inflation up

17 June 2016

Government y-o-y debt continues to soar

Government y-o-y debt continues to soar

7 May 2018

Market Wrap 27 March 2015

Market Wrap 27 March 2015

27 March 2015