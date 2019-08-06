Maiden Property Expo attracts hundreds of visitors

The Bank Windhoek Property Expo hosted by the Association of Estate Agents of Namibia (AEAN), attracted hundreds of visitors over the weekend.

The Expo took place on Friday and Saturday at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) sports fields.

The Property Expo formed as an ideal platform for anyone looking to further their property journey whether it is buying, selling, renting or investing. The Expo brought together all the brands under one roof and included financial service providers, estate agents, developers, conveyancers and additional services.

Bank Windhoek’s Property Finance Sales Manager, Nancy McNab, said, “The Expo was a successful event and we were very pleased with the turnout. This is also positive news for the property market which is starting to show good signs especially in the central, coastal and northern parts of the country.”

Association of Estate Agents Namibia, hosted estate agents information sessions. This featured invited property industry experts who covered topics such as Technology in Real Estate; Property Valuations; Photography in Real Estate; Grooming your home to sell/Home Staging and Water Wise Gardens, to mention but a few.

The AEAN aspires to represent all registered estate agents in Namibia as a professional body of knowledge, advice and support, thereby contributing towards the social and economic upliftment of the property industry, Namibia and its citizens.

The two-day Bank Windhoek Property Expo lived up to its promise of being an exciting occasion on the property industry’s event calendar.

“It provided visitors with a fantastic experience of engaging with all the role players in the property industry. As a Bank, this is our way of investing in the communities where we operate, concluded McNab.

Caption: Networking: The Bank Windhoek stand offered services to visitors such as property and vehicle asset financing information.