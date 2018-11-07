De Beers jewellery design competition to celebrate ‘heroines and heritage’

The De Beers Group Designers initiative has invited jewellery designers to participate in the 2018/2019 Shining Light Awards.

The competition has existed for over 22 years in South Africa; almost 10 years in Botswana and Namibia and has been launched this year in Canada.

Entries are now open and will close on 31 January 2019 and are open to jewellery designers in the four countries in which De Beers Group mines diamonds.

The theme for 2018/2019 ‘Heroines and Heritage’ includes feminine elements that speak to women, that evoke national pride as well as symbols of strength, heritage, wisdom and beauty.

“The Shining Light Awards have proven to be a valuable design platform to showcase talent and open opportunities for young people within the diamond sector and international markets. This is in-line with De Beers Group objectives on beneficiation through skills development of the youth,” said Stephen Lussier, Executive Vice President at De Beers Group and CEO of Forevermark.

Pat Dambe, Vice-President of Corporate Affairs and Government Relations, De Beers Global Sightholder Sales said, “We have just concluded roadshows to all the four De Beers Group producer countries, where we visited various Universities to present to design students on the project and how they can become part of it.”

“Reception has been great. Over the years, we have seen high quality submissions and we anticipate that this year the response will be even greater. The De Beers Designers Initiative has created the opportunity for the Shining Light Awards winners to attend the Faculty of Design at Milan Polytechnic as part of the company’s youth beneficiation strategy,” said Dambe

“We are very happy to have taken this forward into a scholarship programme to include Batswana, Namibians, South Africans and Canadian participants with aspirations to participate in the downstream of the diamond industry,” Dambe added.

Winners of the Shining Light Awards will participate in a 12-month apprenticeship programme in Milan, Italy and runners-up will win a 3-month internship programme at Forevermark or a design programme at a local design school.

“Over the years, we have seen how the Shining Light Awards have presented students with a great opportunity to develop their skills in jewellery manufacturing. We are looking forward to seeing the journey they take in interpreting the theme and bringing it to life. It is most gratifying that as a result of this competition, we will now see winners enrolled through the Forevermark Design School in Milan, signifying the growth of the programme since inception,” said Constantino Papadimitriou, Head of Brand Strategy and Innovation at De Beers Forevermark.