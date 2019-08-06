‘Every Woman’ premieres this week at National Theatre

The National Theatre of Namibia will stage an all-female musical titled; Every Woman, under its Director’s Lab Project at the Backstage theatre from 1 to 3 August.

The musical is written and directed by Senga Brockerhoff with Musical Direction and Choreography by Lize Ehlers and Nikhita Winkler, respectively.

The plot surrounds Grace who is hosting her friend Amelia’s bridal shower with her close friends. Also at the party is Amelia’s pedantic sister Amanda and Grace’s ice-queen boss, Victoria. The women discuss motherhood, men, marriage and all things in between. But later during a drinking game, secrets and resentment pours out which threaten to tear the sisters apart and perhaps even derail the wedding.

The musical features the star studded cast of JD Januarie as the bride (Amelia), a sensitive soul who’s always tried to do the right thing. Amelia’s overly critical and pedantic sister Amanda played by Senga Brockerhoff, with Chantel ‘Enchante’ /Uiras and Lize Ehlers playing the roles of Grace & Ruth, high school friends of the bride. Grace’s cheeky assistant Frankie is played by Mikiros Garoёs.

Lavinia Kapewasha plays Victoria, a hard-nosed business woman who worked her way to the top of the advertising industry, also Amanda & Grace’s boss. Heather ‘Miss H’ Dennis plays Maxine, a florist and childhood friend to the bride, with Jennifer Timbo as Mitzy a free spirited hippy with a great care for the environment and her friends.

Tickets are available from all Computicket outlets nationwide, at N$100 for the general public and N$80 for Senior Citizens and students (16+). Doors open at 19:00 all three nights.

Caption: Brockerhoff and Ehlers alongside other cast members. (Photograph by Sue Niewoudt)