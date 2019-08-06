Select Page

Namibia’s grand old lady of the uranium sector defies odds – Mine officially handed over to new majority share holders

Posted by | Jul 29, 2019 |

Namibia’s grand old lady of the uranium sector defies odds – Mine officially handed over to new majority share holders

Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto officially handed over Rössing, to its new majority shareholder, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) at an event last week in Swakopmund.

Rio Tinto which had the majority shareholding in Rössing Uranium of 68.62% completed the share sales to CNNC following approval by the Namibia Competition Commission.

Rio Tinto Energy and Minerals CEO, Bold Baatar, said during their tenure, they had an opportunity to create a world class business that contributed to the growth and development of Namibia and its people.

“While this was not an easy choice to make to sell, it was one that ensured a strong future for the business,” he added.  According to him, with the new partners CNNC, Rössing will chart a new pathway, sustaining the business for years to come.

Baatar said even as the Rio Tinto flag comes down over Rössing, his company will very much remain committed to Namibia.

Erongo Governor Cleophas Mutjavikua welcomed the new investment and stated that the region will now focus on building a new chapter in the history of Rössing Uranium.

“We know that this new chapter would allow the businesses to prosper to the benefit of not only our stakeholders, but also the economy at large,” he added.

The Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Kornelia Shilunga, said that the event signalled the dawn of a new future for all.

“With the necessary cooperation with government and stakeholders, a lot can be done for future generations,” she added.

China’s Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming dismissed notions that the acquisition of Rössing Uranium Mine by CNNC may cause a monopoly in the industry considering that now both Namibian uranium mines (Rossing and Swakop Uranium) now belong to Chinese state-owned companies..

According Yiming the two companies are independent, competing business entities hence there is no monopolization.

Meanwhile, other delegates present at the event echoed similar sentiments and stated that the move to sell the majority shares to China will ensure the continuation of a 43-year-old legacy and retain jobs for the around 2,000 employees.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Forsys secures funds to complete feasibility study

Forsys secures funds to complete feasibility study

17 October 2014

African Development Bank to reach 29.3 million with electricity by 2020

African Development Bank to reach 29.3 million with electricity by 2020

30 January 2018

Okanjande graphite project seeks EIA approval

Okanjande graphite project seeks EIA approval

3 October 2014

Mining projects can consider private debt financing as cost gap is closing

Mining projects can consider private debt financing as cost gap is closing

6 September 2017

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available from 01 August 2019

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 