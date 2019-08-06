Select Page

Hurry and buy your apples for a good cause – Cancer Apple Project to end on Wednesday

Posted by | Jul 29, 2019 |

Hurry and buy your apples for a good cause – Cancer Apple Project to end on Wednesday

The 2019 Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project has been busy distributing apples countrywide for the past three week

The bank recently announced that the selling of apples will concluded on 31 July, therefore the public only has a few days to buy apples, which cost N$5.

Suzette January, Coordinator of Sponsorships and Events from Bank Windhoek said despite the economic situation they are on the right track and at the moment they are almost done with the branch and private sales.

“We will start with the delivery of school orders from the first week of September, and with the support we have received so far, we are confident we will make an impactful contribution toward the work that the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) does,” she added.

While Marjolize Scholtz, Corporate Wellness Consultant at the Bank encouraged Namibians to support the their Cancer Apple Project.

“As Namibians, we are known for assisting each other in times of trouble, let us carry that same spirit and fight this disease and one way to achieve this is to support this project, which is is just a means to assist with a greater cause in our country,” she added.

The theme this year is, ‘More than an apple. It’s a fruit of hope’.

In 2018 Bank Windhoek an amount of N$3 million and distributed 760 000 apples, together with the Entrepreneurial Challenge, which was handed over to the Cancer Association.

Statistics show that between 1 March 2018 to 28 February 2019, CAN screened 3778 women for cervical cancer, referred 1083 and 31 confirmed cervical cancer cases were treated in all 14 regions. More than 4500 clinical breast examinations were conduced, with a total of 788 men screened for prostate cancer, of which 54 were referred and 17 prostate cancer diagnosis confirmed.

Caption: The team responsible for the Cancer Apple Project, from left to right, Laurentius Gaseb from Men on the Side of the Road, Suzette January, Coordinator of Sponsorships and Events at Bank Windhoek, Iyambo Joseph, from Men on the Side of the Road, Marjolize Scholtz, Corporate Wellness Consultant at Bank Windhoek and Esmond Fraser, Branding Material Consultant at Bank Windhoek.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

HIV Centre for cross-border truckers in progress

HIV Centre for cross-border truckers in progress

16 September 2016

When oxygen is life – premature babies get lifeline

When oxygen is life – premature babies get lifeline

20 June 2017

Treating the whole patient and not only the disease

Treating the whole patient and not only the disease

22 November 2017

Medical Fund comes up with innovative ways to cater for fitness ‘junkies’

Medical Fund comes up with innovative ways to cater for fitness ‘junkies’

20 April 2018

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available from 01 August 2019

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 