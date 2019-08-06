Hurry and buy your apples for a good cause – Cancer Apple Project to end on Wednesday

The 2019 Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project has been busy distributing apples countrywide for the past three week

The bank recently announced that the selling of apples will concluded on 31 July, therefore the public only has a few days to buy apples, which cost N$5.

Suzette January, Coordinator of Sponsorships and Events from Bank Windhoek said despite the economic situation they are on the right track and at the moment they are almost done with the branch and private sales.

“We will start with the delivery of school orders from the first week of September, and with the support we have received so far, we are confident we will make an impactful contribution toward the work that the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) does,” she added.

While Marjolize Scholtz, Corporate Wellness Consultant at the Bank encouraged Namibians to support the their Cancer Apple Project.

“As Namibians, we are known for assisting each other in times of trouble, let us carry that same spirit and fight this disease and one way to achieve this is to support this project, which is is just a means to assist with a greater cause in our country,” she added.

The theme this year is, ‘More than an apple. It’s a fruit of hope’.

In 2018 Bank Windhoek an amount of N$3 million and distributed 760 000 apples, together with the Entrepreneurial Challenge, which was handed over to the Cancer Association.

Statistics show that between 1 March 2018 to 28 February 2019, CAN screened 3778 women for cervical cancer, referred 1083 and 31 confirmed cervical cancer cases were treated in all 14 regions. More than 4500 clinical breast examinations were conduced, with a total of 788 men screened for prostate cancer, of which 54 were referred and 17 prostate cancer diagnosis confirmed.

Caption: The team responsible for the Cancer Apple Project, from left to right, Laurentius Gaseb from Men on the Side of the Road, Suzette January, Coordinator of Sponsorships and Events at Bank Windhoek, Iyambo Joseph, from Men on the Side of the Road, Marjolize Scholtz, Corporate Wellness Consultant at Bank Windhoek and Esmond Fraser, Branding Material Consultant at Bank Windhoek.