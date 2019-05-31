Immanuel Shifidi learners now ride to school on their own bicycles

Fifteen keen new cyclists attending Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School in Katutura earlier this week received brand new bicycles as a gift from the Indian High Commission in Windhoek.

High Commissioner, HE Prashant Agrawal said the bicycle donation is their contribution to mark the UN World World Bicycle Day, and to highlight the 150th birthday celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi who always were an advocate for frugal living, and for protecting the environment.

The High Commissioner entertained Immanuel Shifidi’s learners with Gandhi’s life story and some inspiring anecdotes from his life. He impressed upon the learners that they should follow the great leader’s guiding principle of “being the change that one wishes to see in the world.”

Schoolmaster, HNP Ktjiuongua, called on his pupils to adopt the values of integrity and self-respect.

Caption: Indian High Commissioner, HE Prashant Agrawal (standing centre left) with the principal of Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School, Mr HNP Katjiuongua, and the lucky learners who received bicycles from the High Commissioner as a gift and a constant reminder of Mahatma Gandhi’s modest lifestyle.