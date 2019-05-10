Windhoek City fathers to enforce water restrictions as drought conditions persist

The City of Windhoek, this week announced that it will commence with water restrictions as of 1 July, due to the severity of the drought conditions being experienced across the country.

Windhoek City municipality’s, CEO Robert Kahimise said that NamWater will only be able to supply Windhoek with 163,712 m3 of the required demand of 539,350 m3 per week, as per the projected demand for the 2019/20 period.

“A severe water scarcity condition is therefore declared, and subsequently water restrictions must be implemented accordingly,” he added.

According to the Kahimise, in line with the provisions of the Water Management Plan, the City authorities have no choice but to increase Demand Management actions by moving from the current Category C – Water Scarcity to a Category D – Severe Water Scarcity.

Kahimise said water consumers in Windhoek have been urged to continue with the responsibility of increased savings and with the concerted efforts applied during the previous drought.