Warehouse Theatre far from reaching N$3 million target to keep it’s doors open

The Warehouse Theatre Management in efforts to save the iconic premier live performance venue from closing, commenced with a crowdfunding initiative titled, #keepWarehouseTheatreWindhoekOpen.

Mike Ott, Manager at the Warehouse Theatre said they need at least a minimum of N$3 million to keep their doors open and to date they have raised EUR1, 470 on a go fund me page and approximately N$15,000 via webtickets.com.na, eventstoday.com.na and donations at the Warehouse Theatre.

“We appreciate the support we received for the first of our Crowdfunding Festivals as well as the thousands of social media engagements that reflect people’s willingness to keep the establishment we love open, however, we still look forward to seeing it translate into donation,” he explained.

He urged the public to keep engaging with the theatre by supporting the events hosted by the establishment so that they not only raise funds to escape economic woes, but to sustain the venue that is loved by making it part of people’s lifestyles.

“The most amounts that we have received are EUR300 via gofundme.com and N$2000 via eventstoday.com and the campaign has been scheduled to run for 6 months but the time frame is extendable,” he concluded.

The Warehouse Theatre has promised to engrave the names of those who donate more than EUR500 on a Namibian marble plaque, which they will put on the Wall of Fame.

The Warehouse Theare opened its doors in 1989 and it has been a home to local artist and providing a platform for them to showcase their talents through out the years.