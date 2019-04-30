‘Date a Mentor Namibia’ seeks to inspire youth through mentorship

The Young Entrepreneurs Group Association (YEG) will be host Date a Mentor Namibia (DAMN) on 8 June and this will be the country’s first mentor speed dating session.

Tickets can be purchased via Webtickets at N$200 per ticket. YEG aims to inspire, as well as established business personalities, corporates and academics with Date a Mentor Namibia.

Ndeshi Shinedima, Committee Representative at YEG said their event is similarly adapted to speed dating, which focuses on providing a network space for industry specific mentors and potential youth mentees and intends to inspire the youth to pursue entrepreneurship in order to bridge the gap that is our 46.1% youth unemployment rate.

“DAMN would like to place the spotlight on personal growth and development, as we see this as the highest form of investment one can put into and individual,” she added.

She further stated that DAMN will consist of 20 mentors of which 8 will represent the corporate sector, 8 business personalities and 4 academics and researchers.

“There will be 4 rounds of speed mentoring lasting 10 minutes each, after the 10 minutes, the facilitator will ring the bell and announce that the mentees should now move on to their next date,” she explained.

She highlighted that each mentor will be seated in a small cubicle with a small table with relevant materials for the mentees to take along after their session and after the four rounds there will be a Q & A session to further discuss topics and engage for longer.

YEG describes their business vision as shaping conversations through events management and to sustainably impact youth development in Namibia.

A portion of their proceed will be channeled towards the youth development agenda of the Young Entrepreneurs Association.

The association has a mission to establish themselves as a voice for the Namibian Youth in business and has reached over 200 young entrepreneurs, spanning across different industries such as infrastructure, property development transport, energy, manufacturing, research, telecommunications and finance related industries.