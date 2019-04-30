Multichoice Talent Factory seeks 60 aspiring film and TV creatives to be part of the 2019 Class

The MultiChoice Talent Factory this week made a call to all emerging filmmakers from 13 African countries with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in filmmaking to apply to the academy in order to hone their skills under the guidance and mentorship of industry experts.

According to MultiChoice, only 60 students will be selected to part of the sought-after year-long and fully-funded programme at three academy hubs located in Southern Africa (Lusaka, Zambia), East Africa (Nairobi, Kenya) and West Africa (Lagos, Nigeria) headed by industry leaders Berry Lwando, Njoki Muhoho and Femi Odugbemi, respectively.

As part of the programme, young filmmakers are provided with training and hands-on experience in the film industry, with a focus on storytelling, production, audio and directing and other key areas.

The academies also provide students with an opportunity to learn directly from well-known leading industry experts, work on live sets of local TV productions and create original content that will be aired on various local M-Net channels across the MultiChoice platforms – DStv, GOtv and Showmax.

So far, Talent Factory Academies have exposed the Class of 2018 to real-life industry immersions which includes the Kenya Hub students working on productions such as music reality show Coke Studio, Pambio, Turn-Up and the popular Swahili telenovela Selina. In Nigeria, the students cut their teeth on the thrilling series Battleground, The Johnsons, Tinsel and Flatmates which is a situational comedy, whilst in Zambia, the class worked on the reality show, Date My Family, Top ZED music show and the drama series Chintelelwe.

The students also had the opportunity to gain hands-on experience on SuperSport shows and pitch their final-semester film projects to MultiChoice channel executives.

Visit www.multichoicetalentfactory.com before 14 June 2019 and follow the steps to enter.