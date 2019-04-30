Ueber quattro comes alive in the stunning Audi A8 – launches this week in southern Africa

Audi launches its much anticipated Q8 this week in southern Africa. The new model runs on quattro technology, augmented by a broad stance, a long list of enhancements, and a powerful 3-litre six cylinder under the bonnet.

The A8 is almost five metres long, two metres wide and just over 1.7 metres high. It is wider, shorter and lower than the Q7, offering an exterior that can only be described as breathtaking. Its 250 kW engine adds to the pomp and splendour, pushing this incredible SUV from naught to one hundred in less than six seconds. The engine produces 500 Nm torque in an extremely generous range from 1370 to 4500 rpm.

“The Audi Q8 brings together the best of both worlds – the elegance of a four-door luxury coupé and the practical talents of a large SUV. The generously dimensioned interior with variable luggage compartment, state-of-the-art operating and suspension technologies as well as intelligent driver assistance systems make the Audi Q8 a composed companion for business and leisure,” Audi stated when announcing the arrival of the new face of the Q family.

“Strong contours and athletically tight surfaces convey a feeling of power, sophistication and the special dynamics of permanent all-wheel drive.”

The A8 is available in twelve colours with a large selection of interior finishes. The list of standard items includes more than fifty features which are typically optional on other SUVs.

Offroad ability in Namibia is always a consideration and in this regard the A8 is a leader. It offers up to 254 millimetre ground clearance, close attack and depart angles, permanent all-wheel drive, downhill descent control, an adaptive air suspension, and a host of special safety features.

The drive train is particularly efficient thanks to the new mild hybrid technology (MHEV). The 48-volt main electrical system incorporates two important technology modules: a lithium-ion battery and a belt alternator starter. During braking, it can recover up to 12 kW of power and feed it back into the battery. The MHEV technology enables long coasting phases with the engine deactivated and a start-stop range that begins at 22 km/h. In customer operation, it reduces consumption by up to 0.7 litres per 100 kilometres.

It comes standard with four-zone airconditioning that incorporates an effective allergen and pollutant filter, and independent controls for the rear passengers.

Telephony in the Audi Q8 is top-notch. The Audi phone box connects the smartphone to the vehicle’s antenna and charges the phone inductively. Another function, Voice-over-LTE, helps to connect faster and makes it possible to use high-speed data transfer and high-resolution online voice telephony (HD Voice) at the same time.

The A8 is bad for the pocket but extremely supportive of the ego. It will retail around N$1.5 million although local prices must still be confirmed.