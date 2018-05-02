Eurowings expands ‘wingspan’- takes up Windhoek-Munich route

Eurowings, a company within the Lufthansa Group, this week expanded its portfolio with the long-haul connection between Windhoek and Munich, with the first flight, operated with an Airbus 330 long-haul jet having arrived on Tuesday in Windhoek.

The return flights to the Bavarian capital in Southern Germany can now be booked, starting from US$ 219,99 each way via www.eurowings.com or via the Eurowings app on smartphone or tablet.

The flight schedules are as follows: EW 229 Windhoek – Munich: Tuesdays and Saturdays (as of July 21), Departure 18:55, Arrival 05:20 (+1). EW 228 Munich – Windhoek: Mondays and Fridays (as of July 20) Departure 22:30, Arrival 08:40 (+1).

Dr. Andre Schulz, General Manager Lufthansa Group Southern Africa, in a statement said, Eurowings is glad to add the new route.

“Our new flight to Munich will provide an efficient connection to the Bavarian capital. Holidaymakers can visit its many museums, stroll through the English Garden or experience nature in the surrounding region while business travelers have a direct flight opportunity to the southern part of Germany,” he added.

Meanwhile, Eurowings has already been operating successfully in the long-haul segment for over two years. Only recently, the first Eurowings long-haul flights from Eurowings’ newest long-haul Base Munich took off connecting Munich with Las Vegas and Mauritius.