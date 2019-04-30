Film Commission to formalize local film industry

The Board of the Namibia Film Commission has started a process of formalizing the local film industry in order to improve the quality of content and allow for networking as well as collaboration and capacity building in the industry, Commission Board Member, Marinda Stein said this week.

As a first step, the Commission brought together all local facilitators of foreign productions in the country and after much debate and benchmarking, an agreement was reached to register all local facilitators, based on clear criteria.

According to Stein, a registration form was developed and approved and an annual registration fee of N$1200 was agreed upon and the registration is expected to start in May.

“Once companies have registered they will be listed on the Commission’s website and all foreign productions would be expected to do their projects through listed film facilitators only,” Stein added.

Stein further explained that the formalization of content producers is slated for this year and the same process would be followed to bring about unity in the sector.

Meanwhile, the Commission received N$3.6 million for the film and video fund for this financial year and the bulk of this budget is geared towards the development of the film industry with an allocation of 82%, with operations receiving 10%, marketing 6%, and board expenses a mere 2%.