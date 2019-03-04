Performance with class – Audi launches the RS 4 Avant and RS 5 Sportback

Audi has just launched a new generation of performance cars with the RS 4 Avant and the RS 5 Sportback. These two cars make a subtle yet powerful statement of class, not only in performance but also in design.

RS Audis are not plentiful on Namibian roads but it is always a delight to come across one of these local rarities. However, to become the owner of one of the new editions, the car will have to be ordered from South Africa as there are only thirteen designated dealers who keep them in their showrooms. In any event, either one of the two will make a substantial dent in the driver’s wallet as the RS 4 Avant retails upwards of N$1.2 million with the RS 5 Sportback another rung higher up.

Since the first RS 4 Avant was launched in 1999, its popularity has surprised even Audi. No small part of its appeal lies in its powerful engine, responsive handling and dynamic styling, Both new RS models sport a 2.9 TFSI V6 twin-turbo engine pushing 331 kW and 600 Nm torque.

This puts the RS 4 at the pinnacle of the A4 family, The RS 5 on the other hand, has no direct competitor in its class. It is available for the first time in Sportback style making it a brand new Audi model in the African market.

The RS 4 pedigree reaches back to Audi’s tremendous success with the Quattro. Its asymmetric and dynamic design contributes greatly to the sporty and stable handling of the RS 4 Avant. During regular driving, the mechanical centre diff lock sends 60% of the torque to the rear axle and 40% to the front. When slippage occurs on an axle, most of the power immediately flows to the other axle – up to 70% to the front, and up to 85% to the rear. The wheel-selective torque control enhances the mechanical functionality of the quattro drive. The agility, precision, stability and optimal traction are further enhanced by the software of the ESC Electronic Stability Control.

The new Audi RS 5 Sportback combines stirring curves and athletic surfaces. The longer wheelbase, short overhangs and long, wraparound bonnet, all emphasize the dynamism of the model.

The RS 5 Sportback shares its 2.9 TFSI V6 twin-turbo engine with its Coupé sibling as well as the RS 4 Avant. Like the RS 4, its drive train is also based on Quattro’s first principles.

The RS 5 Sportback, like the RS 4 Avant, is available with an extensive range of standard equipment. This includes LED headlights and LED rear lights, the RS sports suspension, 20-inch aluminium forged alloy wheels, the RS exhaust system and the Audi drive select dynamic handling system. For the interior, RS sports seats in Fine Nappa leather with diamond stitching and lumbar support, black headlining, a flat-bottomed RS multifunction sports steering wheel and stainless steel pedals are all available in its standard trim. Other features include automatic climate control, MMI Navigation Plus with Audi virtual cockpit, Audi connect, a B & O sound system with 3D sound and Audi smartphone interface.

Both cars come standard with a 5-year, 100,000 km Audi Freeway Plan.