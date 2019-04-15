Namibia opens visa processing office in Lagos

The Namibian High Commission to Nigeria in partnership with Air Namibia recently opened a Namibian Visa Processing office in Lagos.

The High Commissioner-Designate of Namibia to Nigeria Humphrey Geiseb, is very optimistic about the initiative and described it as below:

“Our decision to open a visa processing centre in Lagos in partnership with Air Namibia is a strategic move aimed at easing the burden of having to travel to Abuja before getting a visa thereby further boosting diplomatic ties and trade between Nigeria and Namibia and offering choices and easy access to our highly esteemed visitors and would-be investors,” he said.

According to Geiseb, since the launch of Air Namibia direct passenger and cargo flight services between Windhoek and Lagos in June last year, Namibia has been providing a quantum leap for the bilateral trade relationship with Nigeria.

The Namibian Visa Processing Office will be located in Lagos and operations for submissions and pickup between the hours of 8am and 4pm daily on weekdays except during public holidays and weekends.