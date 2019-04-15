Jimny collects another award, continues proud 50-year tradition of the Suzuki jeep

The delightful new Suzuki Jimny has collected several awards in less than a year. Introduced to an appreciative following in July last year, the Jimny has become so popular that many buyers have to wait six months for delivery. Recently, a panel of 86 international judges voted the Jimny the 2019 World Urban Car of the Year in the World Car of the Year awards. It was also one of the top three contenders in the design category at the same awards.

The President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Toshihiro Suzuki, said: “We at Suzuki are greatly honoured to receive this award. The Jimny is the one-and-only compact, authentic off-roader and we have kept true to this concept for almost 50 years.

“It now has many fans around the world, who enjoy its excellent performance and one-of-a-kind functional design, both on- and off-road. We accept this award on behalf of our fans,” he stated.

Shortly after its launch last year, the new Jimny won a GOOD Design Award for its striking yet functional design and genuine 4×4 capabilities. It has also been included in the GOOD Design Top 100 Tour, which travels the world showcasing 100 of the world’s best design concepts.

Earlier this year, the Jimny won the Lifestyle Utility Vehicle category in the AutoTrader SA Car of the Year awards in South Africa.

In the southern African market, the Jimny is so popular, Suzuki South Africa had to increase its import volumes from Japan to cater for the growing list of orders.