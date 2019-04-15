EU Ambassador bids farewell – relations remain ‘Sound and Healthy’

The EU Ambassador to Namibia, Jana Hybaskova this week paid a last visit to the President, H.E. Dr. Hage Geingob to bid him farewell

In their exchange of information the EU Head commended Namibia for planning to host a Women’s Peace Centre focussing on national, regional and international conflict resolution and management.

She said peace and security is high on Europe’s agenda and possibilities exist to support this centre via the European Peace Facility, an off-budget fund.

She furthermore informed the President about progress made in EU support to the agriculture sector (livestock) and education as well as the launching of technical assistance support to Parliament.

Ambassador Hybaskova expressed appreciation for the successful and fruitful Annual Political Dialogue meetings that are taking place between the EU and Namibia.

She said this has strengthened working relations. She similarly congratulated President Geingob as the Chairperson of SADC on the management of SADC matters. She further stated that the EU supports SADC’s regional integration and economic development through the Economic Partnership Agreement and other means.

The EU Ambassador furthermore said the EU is committed to improve tax good governance on a global level and encouraged Namibia to carry out the tax commitments made by the country.

In response President Geingob emphasized the importance of dialogue and continued engagement and described EU-Namibia relations as engaging and healthy.

Regarding regional matters, he expressed satisfaction about the elections in DRC and Madagascar among others.

President Geingob concluded by saying that Namibia remains committed to peace and democracy to address the needs of the people.