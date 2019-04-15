Baby Warriors punished by visitors, Westphalia

The Baby Warriors lost 4-0 in the second match against the visiting Westphalia under 17 team at a packed Namibia football Association (NFA) Technical Centre this week.

The inexperienced Namibians played the Germans for the first time during their tour on Tuesday and it was the visitors that got the first goal after just five minutes through their captain Ansgar Knuaff.

The Baby Warriors then got back into back restricting the Germans from playing their fluid game but going forward the locals also lacked the necessary drive as they barely troubled the German goalkeeper.

Westphalia finally for their second goal on 32 minutes through Phil Harres and he doubled that up on 43 minutes to make it 3-0 before halftime.

For the second half, Namibia’s Coach Pauhl Malembu made some changes and they started off well until the 62 minute that the visiting side scored their fifth goal though their impressive and clinical captain Knuaff.

Namibia tried to get back into it with some near chances but the tactically astute Germans stood firm and in control to win 4-0 on the night on which defender Bradley Hanixab saw red midway the second half with his second yellow card.

“We lacked the bite and gave time too much room and freedom on the ball that was costly. We struggled to keep the ball when we had to and in advanced stages we made wrong decision. We will regroup and try to put up a better performance on Saturday,” Malembu said.

In attendance was Minister of Youth and Sports Erastus Utoni, his Exectuive Director Emma Kantema-Goamas, Sports Director Shivhute Katamba and FIFA Normalisation Committee for the NFA Member Matti Mwandingi.

The next match of the Westphalia tour to Namibia will be on Saturday 20 April at 20h30 at the Mariental Stadium against the same Baby Warriors who will surely look for a revenge for Tuesday hammering. Westphalia last Saturday drew 2-2 against Omaheke Under-20 at Gobabis.