March vehicle sales increase by 24.6%

Apr 16, 2019

Local vehicle sales rose by 24.6% to 936 units in March, following an increase of 12.7% to 751 units seen in February, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers South Africa announced.

The monthly increase in vehicle sales emanated from an upsurge in light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles by 37.6% and 19.2% to 483 units and 422 units, respectively, in March 2019.

Simonis Storm Securities attribute this gradual uptick in vehicle sales to the arrival of the Toyota Corolla Hatch that hit the market in February 2019, adding that the new Toyota RAV4, which arrived in South Africa during March 2019, will potentially form part of the Namibian vehicle sales in the coming months.

“This will keep new vehicle sales slightly elevated. In addition, Ford also introduced new models to the market (Ford Fiesta, Ford Fora and the Ecosport). However, we are concerned that the new arrivals will find it difficult to penetrate the market as consumer spending deteriorates especially on luxury goods. Creative marketing techniques are embraced by the dealerships, with Ford running a ‘truck month’ special coupled with a ‘demo clearance’ at prime less 1% and 30% balloon payments,” Indileni Nanghonga, Analyst at Simonis Storm said.

Furthermore, government at the 2019/20 budget has revised downwards the budget allocation towards vehicles from an N$11.9 million previously expected to N$10 million in the financial period of 2019/20. However, the budget is expected to increase from 2020/21 to N$13 million compared to a previous estimates of N$10 million.

Nanghonga stressed that the slight uptick in the allocation in 2020 could bring respite in the vehicle industry but it remains well below the N$22.2 million government allocation seen in 2017, adding that tough times will prevail for the vehicle industry.

Caption: The increase in vehicle sales is attributed to the arrival of the Toyota Corolla Hatch that hit the market in February 2019.

 

The economic outlook for Namibia by Momentum Investments

Economic growth in Namibia has now officially contracted for two consecutive years. This is confirmed by the recently released 2018 National Accounts which show that the economy has contracted by 0.1% for 2018 following a contraction of 0.9% during 2017.

The 2018 contractions was largely driven by the agricultural sector on the back of the prevailing drought. This was exacerbated by the slowdown in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Most of the government construction projects were on hold during the year, causing the sector to contract by 18.3%. The tertiary sector also recorded declines with weakness in hotels and restaurants, private household consumption, wholesale and retail trade and transport sectors.

Consumer price inflation moved slightly higher to 4.5% during March from 4.4% in February. This increase was largely driven by food and non-alcoholic beverages which increased by 5.8%, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 6.8% and transport prices which was up 7.0%.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia maintained the repo rate at 6.75% following the conclusion of its policy meeting on 10 April. It stated that the rate is appropriate to support the domestic economy, while maintaining the peg between the Namibia dollar and the South African rand. It further noted that domestic economic activity slowed down during the first two months of 2019 compared to the same period a year earlier. The slowdown was mostly reflected in the mining, agricultural and construction sectors.

Private sector credit extension grew by 6.4% during February on an annual basis, lower than the 7.1% growth for January. Growth in total credit extended to the corporate sector slowed to 6.3% in February, from 7.7% recorded in the previous month. According to the Bank of Namibia the slower growth is due to repayments made in the categories installment credit and other loans & advances by corporations. Similarly, household credit growth slowed to 6.3% in February, from 6.7% during January. This is attributed to lower uptake of mortgage credit. Broad money supply (M2) growth accelerated to 10.5% in February from 7.6% in the previous month. According to the central bank, the increase in M2 growth was supported by an increase in net foreign assets of the depository corporations.

