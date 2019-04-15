Namport’s /Uirab honoured by staff, colleagues, stakeholders, the Board and his family

A decade-long career at the helm of the Namibian Ports Authority is coming to and end for the incumbent Chief Executive, Bisey /Uirab at the end of this month. Mr /Uirab assumes the position of Chief Executive at the Namibian Airports Company from the beginning of May.

Earlier this month, to honour its outstanding leader’s legacy, the authority arranged two separate farewells, one in Walvis Bay and the other in Lüderitz.

In the interim, /Uirab will be replaced temporarily by the new acting Chief Executive, Kavin Harry who has served the authority as finance executive since 2012.

Wishing the departing Chief Executive well, Namport’s Board said this week “The Board of Namport and all the Namport employees wish Mr /Uirab the best of success in his new role with the Namibian Airports Company. We have no doubt that he will continue to give selflessly to the development of our country.”

/Uirab came to Namport in 2009 armed with a management toolkit but with no experience in the maritime industry. He quickly established himself as a respected leader willing to learn, always seeking the advice of his Board and his executive management team. He is remembered fondly by colleagues for his open demeanour and approachability, two traits that served him well in the complicated negotiations that lead to the major port upgrades of the past few years.

“[He] will be remembered as the ever smiling and focused leader who steered the Namport vessel relentlessly despite not having a background in the maritime field,” commented the authority’s Manager of Corporate Communications, Ms Tana Pesat.

Similar sentiments were expressed at both farewells by the Namport Chairman, Adv Gerson Hinda, by Ms Adelheid Kandjala, the Erongo Governor’s Special Advisor, and by the Mayor of Walvis Bay, His Worship Alderman Immanuel Wilfried.

Special mention was also made of /Uirab’s commitment to the port communities. He encouraged his staff members to further their studies and he served as the chairperson of the Namport Social Investment Fund which made contributions exceeding N$22 million to organisations in health, education, the environment and SME development.

The Namport Board stated that the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive should be finalised in the next few weeks.

“The Board is confident that Mr Harry, together with his executive management colleagues and the rest of the Namport team will, until the recruitment of a substantive CEO, continue to steer the organisation to the attainment of strategic goals. The Board expects to finalise the current process of recruiting a substantive CEO within the next few weeks.”

Caption: Mr and Mrs /Uirab and their family.