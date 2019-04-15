Select Page

Namport’s /Uirab honoured by staff, colleagues, stakeholders, the Board and his family

A decade-long career at the helm of the Namibian Ports Authority is coming to and end for the incumbent Chief Executive, Bisey /Uirab at the end of this month. Mr /Uirab assumes the position of Chief Executive at the Namibian Airports Company from the beginning of May.

Earlier this month, to honour its outstanding leader’s legacy, the authority arranged two separate farewells, one in Walvis Bay and the other in Lüderitz.

In the interim, /Uirab will be replaced temporarily by the new acting Chief Executive, Kavin Harry who has served the authority as finance executive since 2012.

Wishing the departing Chief Executive well, Namport’s Board said this week “The Board of Namport and all the Namport employees wish Mr /Uirab the best of success in his new role with the Namibian Airports Company. We have no doubt that he will continue to give selflessly to the development of our country.”

/Uirab came to Namport in 2009 armed with a management toolkit but with no experience in the maritime industry. He quickly established himself as a respected leader willing to learn, always seeking the advice of his Board and his executive management team. He is remembered fondly by colleagues for his open demeanour and approachability, two traits that served him well in the complicated negotiations that lead to the major port upgrades of the past few years.

“[He] will be remembered as the ever smiling and focused leader who steered the Namport vessel relentlessly despite not having a background in the maritime field,” commented the authority’s Manager of Corporate Communications, Ms Tana Pesat.

Similar sentiments were expressed at both farewells by the Namport Chairman, Adv Gerson Hinda, by Ms Adelheid Kandjala, the Erongo Governor’s Special Advisor, and by the Mayor of Walvis Bay, His Worship Alderman Immanuel Wilfried.

Special mention was also made of /Uirab’s commitment to the port communities. He encouraged his staff members to further their studies and he served as the chairperson of the Namport Social Investment Fund which made contributions exceeding N$22 million to organisations in health, education, the environment and SME development.

The Namport Board stated that the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive should be finalised in the next few weeks.

“The Board is confident that Mr Harry, together with his executive management colleagues and the rest of the Namport team will, until the recruitment of a substantive CEO, continue to steer the organisation to the attainment of strategic goals. The Board expects to finalise the current process of recruiting a substantive CEO within the next few weeks.”

Caption: Mr and Mrs /Uirab and their family.

 

The economic outlook for Namibia by Momentum Investments

Economic growth in Namibia has now officially contracted for two consecutive years. This is confirmed by the recently released 2018 National Accounts which show that the economy has contracted by 0.1% for 2018 following a contraction of 0.9% during 2017.

The 2018 contractions was largely driven by the agricultural sector on the back of the prevailing drought. This was exacerbated by the slowdown in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Most of the government construction projects were on hold during the year, causing the sector to contract by 18.3%. The tertiary sector also recorded declines with weakness in hotels and restaurants, private household consumption, wholesale and retail trade and transport sectors.

Consumer price inflation moved slightly higher to 4.5% during March from 4.4% in February. This increase was largely driven by food and non-alcoholic beverages which increased by 5.8%, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 6.8% and transport prices which was up 7.0%.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia maintained the repo rate at 6.75% following the conclusion of its policy meeting on 10 April. It stated that the rate is appropriate to support the domestic economy, while maintaining the peg between the Namibia dollar and the South African rand. It further noted that domestic economic activity slowed down during the first two months of 2019 compared to the same period a year earlier. The slowdown was mostly reflected in the mining, agricultural and construction sectors.

Private sector credit extension grew by 6.4% during February on an annual basis, lower than the 7.1% growth for January. Growth in total credit extended to the corporate sector slowed to 6.3% in February, from 7.7% recorded in the previous month. According to the Bank of Namibia the slower growth is due to repayments made in the categories installment credit and other loans & advances by corporations. Similarly, household credit growth slowed to 6.3% in February, from 6.7% during January. This is attributed to lower uptake of mortgage credit. Broad money supply (M2) growth accelerated to 10.5% in February from 7.6% in the previous month. According to the central bank, the increase in M2 growth was supported by an increase in net foreign assets of the depository corporations.

For further insights on how to make the most out of your savings and investments, contact us at Momentum Wealth. Our philosophy behind outcome-based investing is simple: Put the investor first. To that end, our outcome-based solutions are purposefully built to solve a specific, quantifiable investor goal. Focusing on a goal acknowledges that you invest to meet your short- to long-term needs and aspirations – not to simply outperform a Namibian benchmark.

