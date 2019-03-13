Pick n Pay reaches 22-store milestone with new Ondangwa supermarket

Retail franchise, Pick n Pay, operated in Namibia by the Ohlthaver & List group, this week opened a brand new store in the Olunkono Mall in Ondangwa, marking the 22nd Pick n Pay supermarket in Namibia.

Managing Director Norbert Wurm expressed his confidence in the new addition saying that the visible presence of such a significant retailer brings hope to consumers who have been impacted by the economic slump of the past three years.

“I am confident that the opening of this store marks a beacon of hope in the development of our beautiful country and particularly the northern regions. We continuously challenge the past to improve the future. Even when faced with challenging situations or a tough economy we need always to look for new opportunities,” he said at the official opening before addressing the first full gathering of the 74 new staff members.

Singling out the O&L Group’s continued investment in people and in their business in general, he said it is with great enthusiasm and determination that the new store has opened.

The retailer’s Marketing Manager, Victoria Moller, stressed the importance of people to the O&L Group, saying “To make a difference in someone’s life you don’t have to be brilliant, rich, beautiful or perfect, you just have to care. We care about our people, and we care about our country and the future of all Namibians. We care enough to take the risk and to grow our family, but most of all, we care enough to create a future by taking the lead in today’s opportunities.”