The Good Women Good Business organisation will host two Jeans and Sneakers events, one in the North and the other in Windhoek in partnership with Bank Windhoek.

The Northern edition has already been confirmed as taking place on 16 March at Bennie’s Entertainment Park and Lodge in Ongwediva from 08:00 until 15:00, tickets are available at Bennie’s reception area for N$100 per person.

The second event is scheduled to take place during the course of the year, the organisers said.

The organisation aims to make jeans and sneakers bring women together from all walks of life, those in business, corporate and women aspiring to get into business, with the theme ‘Being an agent of disruption’.

Ujama Mushimba, Executive Director of Good Women said jeans and sneakers is a platform for women to have conversations ranging from overcoming challenges in business, life and everything in between.

“The event is expected to be engaging, practical and mind transforming, it it like having a conversation with your best friend and walking away knowing you can succeed in whatever you put your mind to,” she added.

According to Mushimba the organisation was established by women for women and it is a platform geared at creating a safe environment for women to lean in and learn about life and encourage each other to keep going no matter the circumstances.

“We are creating an environment that is safe for women to encourage each other and extract value from networking and sharing ideas, we believe that when you enable purpose in an individual, you unlock the power within that will influence and change society,” she said.

Hayley Allen, Head of Corporate Affairs at Bank Windhoek, said this partnership is aimed at training women entrepreneurs by enabling them to develop bankable ideas and equipping them with financial literacy throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

“Apart from creating platform for mentorships, networking and inspirational talks for women in business, the aim of the partnership is to also spark interest and drive the uptake of the Bank Windhoek Women In Business product,” she explained.

She said the Bank introduced the Women in Business financial solution in June 2018 and that it is a first for Namibia financial solution in support of the Bank’s growth ambitions and 2020 strategy

“The Women in Business offering is aimed at addressing the specific needs of women business owners and entrepreneurs,” she concluded.

Caption: Ujama Mushimba, Executive Director of Good Women Good Business.