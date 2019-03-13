The Internship programme by Kraatz, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, this week welcomed 10 more students from the Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT).

Started in 2011, the Kraatz internship programme grooms the students in preparation for the working environment by further developing their knowledge and skills.

The students do their job attachment at Kraatz to gain practical experience necessary for the job market, and get exposure in the industrial & mining division, workshop, and also in the marine & offshore division where they are exposed to the ship repair industry.

According to O&L, generally NIMT students taken on board by Kraatz specialize in Boiler-making, Welding, and fitting/turning.

Kraatz Manager: Human Capital, Roberto January said, “these students are mentored and coached by Master craftsmen that possess a wealth of experience in the engineering sector, both locally and internationally. 2019 is our 8th year of the internship program and we are very happy with the progress and results it has shown.”

Kraatz Managing Director, Eugene Louw said Kraatz is very passionate about its internship programme.

“For as long as we can, we will continue with this program as it is our contribution to a skilled workforce, and to the economic growth of our country. We gladly and passionately provide this platform for further development and sharpening of skills and expertise,” he concluded.