The sweetheart of well-heeled offroading, the Range Rover, has just become available as an electric hybrid matching an 85 kW electric motor to a rather modest 2-litre 4-cylinder 221 kW petrol engine but this combination pushes out an impressive 640 Nm of torque.

Not only does this combination ensures that the hybrid accelerates to 100 km/h under seven seconds, it also fetches a top speed of 220 km/h, a not insignificant achievement for a heavy, durable offroad vehicle. Supporting these credentials are Range Rover’s legendary capability, comfort and refinement.

The engine is mounted conventionally under the bonnet with the electric motor incorporated into the eight-speed automatic transmission at the centre of the vehicle. The batteries are located in the rear beneath the boot. The charging point sits behind the grille badge.

Land Rover SA said the the powertrain’s precision and control make for serene progress in all conditions and across all terrains. Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 technology has a unique calibration to intelligently and precisely distribute torque from the electric motor, which has no creep speed and is able to deliver maximum torque from zero rpm, to all four wheels. This gives greater control during low-speed off-road manoeuvres, confirming the Range Rover’s outstanding capability.

When running only on battery power, endurance is limited to 51 km.

When rapid charging the 13.1kWh high-voltage lithium-ion batteries, a full charge can be achieved in as little as 2 hours 45 minutes at home using an optional 32 amp wall box. The batteries can be fully charged in 7 hours 30 minutes using the 10 amp home charging cable supplied as standard.

The batteries are covered by eight-year, 160,000 km, 70% state-of-health warranties.

Styled the Range Rover P400e, it is available in both standard and long wheelbase body styles and has been enhanced with further technologies for greater comfort and convenience.

The elegance of the interior has been elevated by the seamless integration of the most advanced infotainment system yet created by Jaguar Land Rover. Touch Pro Duo, codenamed ‘Blade’, combines two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens on the centre console. Information can be swiped from one screen to the other making the layout highly intuitive and engaging to operate, with unrivalled functionality.

With more than ten connection points, the Range Rover P400e doubles as an office provided a chauffeur is at the steering wheel.

The Range Rover hybrid sets you back more than N$2.2 million while the slightly leaner Range Rover Sport approaches N$1.7 million.