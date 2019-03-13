The third edition of Namibia’s International Oil and Gas Conference to be held from 24 to 25 April at the Strand Hotel, in Swakopmund, according to a website announcement from RichAfrica Consultancy.

Themed, ‘Building Partnerships to Transform Africa’s Oil and Gas Industry’, this bespoke thought-leadership platform will be hosted in partnership with the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), endorsement of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, and the support from the African Energy Chamber.

According to the announcement this two-full day conference will be chaired by the Hon. Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo and will feature an opening plenary with other Petroleum Ministers from the region as well as panel discussions by decision-makers and industry players.

The programme will cover themes and challenges relevant to the industry from recent exploration activities, financing projects, petroleum infrastructure and logistics, fuel supply, refineries, creating an enabling environment, regional trends, building capacity, collaboration and lessons-learned

The key driver of these exchanges will be to discuss how to leverage partnerships in the quest for a thriving and sustainable oil and gas industry in Africa.

The event will see many prominent speakers and contributors which include: Immanuel Mulunga – Managing Director of NAMCOR, NJ Ajuk – Chairperson of the African Energy Chamber, Maggy Shino – Petroleum Commissioner at the Ministry of Mines & Energy, Paul Eardley-Taylor – Head of Oil & Gas, Southern Africa at Standard Bank, Stanislas Drochon – Director of Africa Oil and Gas, IHS Markit, Nosizwe Nokwe – Macamo – Principal Consultant, Africa Oil Way, Nelson Narciso – President of NNF Consultancy, Nilian Mulemi – CEO of Petrofund, Guillaume Arditti – Founding Partner, Belvedere Advisory, Victoria Sibeya – Acting Executive: Exploration & Production.