Sanlam invests in human capacity to propel economy to greater heights

Sanlam Namibia this week handed over six bursaries to young students through their bursary scheme which aims to reward well performing but disadvantaged students with an opportunity to pursue their tertiary education.

The bursaries were handed over as part of Sanlam’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Over 200 students applied for this years bursary scheme and the successful candidates and their chosen fields of study are: Miryam Haufiku, Bachelor of Computer Science at NUST, Vilho David Nakalemo, Bachelor of Science Information Technology at UNAM, Alina Gervasius, Bachelor of Accounting at UNAM, Statin Siebritz, Bachelor of Computer Science at NUST, Celemense Nuunyango, Bachelor of Computer Science at NUST and Fredy Embashu, Bachelor of Science- Applied Mathematics and Statistics at NUST.

Sanlam’s Chief Executive Officer, Tertius Stears, said they remain committed to making a difference in the lives of everyday people.

“Our education system is facing enormous challenges which prevent the children to get quality education,” he added.

Stears said that despite the may initiatives government has put in place, education, especially at tertiary level is not affordable to many students.

“Therefore I call on stakeholders including those in the private sector to come on board and do their part to assist government with these challenges,” he encouraged.

According to Stears, Sanlam through its bursary scheme remains committed to support government efforts while assisting to build the appropriate human capacity to propel the economy to greater heights.