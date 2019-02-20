Africa Energy Indaba, ideal platform to realise Africa’s energy vision for a sustainable energy future

The Africa Energy Indaba Conference held in collaboration with strategic partners, the World Energy Council, NEPAD Agency and SANEA was yet again, a raging success, according to the organisers.

The conference was hosted last week at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, also known as the economic hub of the continent. The conference, hosted Minister Jeff Radebe and many other African Energy Ministers and leading energy luminaries, proved highly efficacious in addressing key issues impacting the African energy sector while solutions to best mitigate these concerns were devised and debated at length.

Africa’s energy access concerns such as innovative financing solutions, disruptive business models, regional integration, the impact of digitalisation on the energy sector as well as potential business opportunities in the energy space were discussed in depth. High-profile luminaries assembled to discuss and develop solutions to minimise these aforementioned energy access concerns, sharing their experience and acumens of the dynamic energy realm of Africa.

These international delegates of the Africa Energy Indaba comprised a resourceful amalgam of project developers, financiers, industry experts, energy users, government officials and energy industry manufacturers.

The Africa Energy Indaba Exhibition proved pertinent to companies involved in showcasing solutions to alleviate energy concerns relevant to Africa, including rural energy solutions, services for major energy projects, urbanization and energy needs as well as the implementation and management of renewable and sustainable energy projects. Participating exhibitors had the opportunity to promote their businesses to local industry players, international investors, buyers and governments worldwide, thereby upholding their commitment to seeking the necessary solutions to overcome the challenges Africa faces owing to current and future energy demands.

Evolving grid technologies (e.g. micro, mini and off-grid solutions), renewable and cleaner energy solutions, energy storage and energy efficiency were among the other relevant topics that were thoroughly explored at the event. Several challenges confronting the development of mini-grids were unpacked, such as skills on the ground, finance, logistics and local policy and/or regulation. These challenges were discussed and showcased to provide the latest insights, trends and applications to ultimately increase energy access across the continent.

The Indaba hosted the 3rd annual Africa Youth Energy Innovator Award to motivate and support youth energy innovators to devise solutions capable of improving the lives of African people. This initiative also serves as an opportunity for creative African youth through supporting job creation by implementing energy efficient, affordable and cost-effective products. Bongajum Lesley Ndzi (32) from Senegal and innovator of the BONGA power bike/power kit, was announced this year’s Africa’s Youth Energy Innovator finalist at this premier event.

In view of Africa’s current energy concerns, the Africa Energy Indaba presented itself at an opportune time whereby key discussions emanating from this event provided valuable business growth opportunities for Africa’s energy realm, inspiring much-needed transformation in this sector.

The event served as the ideal stage to realise Africa’s energy vision for a sustainable energy future and keep abreast of global energy competitors in this dynamic energy landscape. The significance of this year’s agenda rendered the 11th annual Africa Energy Indaba a valuable investment of attendees’ time and resources by providing instrumental insights to those vested in Africa’s energy arena, thereby reinforcing all sectors of the continent’s economy.