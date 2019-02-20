Two phenomenal young hosts to spearhead maiden Teen Inspirational Summit

Mobile Telecommunications service provider, MTC and Standard Bank Namibia announced Shane Smith and Ritha Kakelo as the hosts of the upcoming MTC Teen Inspirational Summit.

At at press conference held on Tuesday, the company revealed that the two phenomenal young personalities were picked from a pool of many very capable youth and are set to host the planned first ever MTC Teen Inspirational Summit.

Ritha is a grade 11 learner at Hochland High School, and is currently exploring her career options. The 16-year-old was a presenter on NBC Teen show, Sunshine club and said that the 2019 teen inspiration summit proves that anything is possible. Ritha believes that her generation should explore their talents in different ways and therefore the teen summit is a great motivation to aspiring leaders.

Shane an aspiring marine biologist and actor, is a learner at Chairmain Mao Zedong High School. The 15-year-old said that the teen inspiration summit provides a platform for the Youth to come together and inspire each other to bring about positive change in the country and abroad and form action plans for the future. Shane admits that he wants to be a catalyst for change and hosting the Teen inspiration summit is a step in the right direction.

Themed “Connecting with tomorrow’s leaders”, the Summit aims to engage the youth on inspirational topics, by their peers, and allowing them to realize their own dreams through inspiration.

The event will feature a diverse range of speakers and personalities from the continent such as, Nigerian YouTube comedian “Aunty Success” from the Mark Angel Comedy, Famous Guiness World Record and the youngest DJ in the world aged 3, DJ Arch Jnr from South Africa, Namibian Champion Debater Christian Prinsloo, Motivational speakers and Junior Mayor of Ongwediva, Rebekka Nghilaluwa, International motivational speaker and author, King Nahh from the USA and SA’s youngest motivational speaker, Kimberley Malope.

The event takes place at Safari Court Convention Centre in Windhoek on 9 March starting at 10h00. Tickets are on sale at Webtickets at a cost of N$100 per person only.

Caption: MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo, sandwiched by the Teen Inspirational Summit’s Show Hosts, Shane Smith and Ritha Kakelo.