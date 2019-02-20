Farmers Drought Assistance programme gets boost from local bank

FirstRand Namibia employees contributed over N$45,800 towards the Namibia Farmers Drought Assistance programme, as part of the FirstRand Namibia’s 111 Random Acts of Kindness initiative.

Marcha Reed of the Namibia Farmers Drought Assistance expressed her gratitude and said that the need for drought relief was much bigger than originally thought as some farmer have been facing drought for the past nine years without proper rain.

Namibie Boere Droogtehulp started four years ago, under the leadership of Henriette le Grange and Wilfred Weise. By means of online auctions and donations they were able to provide drought relief across the whole of Namibia. This year is no different, as more fundraising efforts are organised, and Namibians are encouraged to assist where they can.

Revonia Kahivere, CSI Manager of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust said that the plight of farmers and their animals have touched the hearts of all Namibians.

“We believe that every bit helps and are proud of our colleagues who decided to give their N$111 towards the plight of our farmers. We know that this donation will enable the Namibia Farmers Drought Assistance to purchase much needed fodder for their animals,” Kahivere added.