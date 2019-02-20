Total’s Startupper Challenge heats up – Fifteen entrepreneurs set for final round

The Startupper of the Year by Total Challenge has shortlisted 15 candidates to pitch their projects to the jury. The final selection process will close on 28 February and the jury is set to announce the names of the three winners.

The shortlisted candidates and projects are: Angula Malulu (Greenlight Student Villas), Beukes Dawid, (Homes for the landless), Jona Iriya (Nam-Oceanic Kelp Enterprise), Kalla Shiwomeho (Shiwathe-Lady Indomitable), Kaimbi Renthia (Commercial Aquaponics Farming), Kisting Anschen (Ann Pads), Makhosi Riah (OVUNA), Mbodo Fimanekeni (Foster Digital Education), Mulundileni Ndaudika (MindsInAction Stem Project), Mathys Bradley (BlitzCoLab Retail), Mowes Demetrio (Solve Namibia-Shade Balls), Sajeni Lebogang (Namib Bee), Tjatjara Kaveto (The NEST) and Tjelos Nerson, Smart Water metering solution).

Total Namibia in a statement said the young entrepreneurs who make the final cut will receive financial support of up to N$300,000, personalised support and coaching from Total Namibia and a communications campaign to publicise their project.

“Further more there will be a Top Female Entrepreneur award for one of the finalists to support her project,” they added.

According to Total the 15 finalists were selected out of more than 362 entries, through a questionnaire and a ‘share for likes’ voting phase, before being reviewed by social business professionals.

Total said the vital importance and positive contribution of entrepreneurship and an entrepreneurial culture in economic and social development cannot be overstated, therefore entrepreneurship should be encouraged and development as entrepreneurs create and bring to life new technologies, products and services and create new markets and jobs along the way.

“In fact, economic growth is the result of the efforts taken by the entrepreneurs and that is why we support entrepreneurship in Namibia through the Sartupper Challenge,” Total concluded.