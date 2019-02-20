Wildlife Resorts bags leading tourism company award

Namibia Wildlife Resorts was presented with two Diamond Arrow awards from PMR.africa as the leading organisation in tourism and conservation enhancement as well as the leading tourism company in the country.

The award was a result of a research process whereby different companies were nominated and rated by respondents against specific attributes or criteria.

The Resorts emerged as the overall winner within its categories and received the highest rating, which is a Diamond classification.

Mrs Zelna Hengari, Wildlife Resorts managing director, could not hide her excitement when she received the awards on behalf of the organisation.

“Being at the helm of the largest tourism company, I am personally grateful that our efforts as an organisation are being recognised. Such accolades give the team and me every reason to continue on our current path. It is, for this reason, I am so grateful to our team who are the reason we were awarded,” she added.

“With the foundation, we have laid, and this being the fourth time we are being awarded, I believe that our future looks bright as a company,” concluded Hengari.

The awards are indicators of a company, department or institution’s competencies and are the culmination of a research process whereby companies and institutions are rated based on respondents’ perceptions with a strong focus on evaluating and measuring customer service and customer satisfaction.