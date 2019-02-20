Namport inks agreement with French entity to promote business relations

Namibian Ports Authority and France-based Dunkerque Port signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate, share information, training opportunities as well as to grow business relations with each other.

The agreement will ensure that the two ports intensify and extend cooperation and port industrial activities, it also explores mutually beneficial initiatives with a view to sharing information and policies on a wide range of topics relevant to activities of the parties including but not limited to, infrastructure development, environmental furtherance and commercial water front development which aims at enhancing trade and maritime services.

The agreement further endorses both entities cooperate in the areas of training of staff members, exchange of information and experiences as well as transferring knowledge on technologies of port operations and management.

Currently, Namport facilitates the movement of various consumables from Europe destined to a number of African countries. Late last year, Namport also witnessed the first consignment of vehicle parts destined for the Peugeot vehicle plant that opened in Walvis Bay.

Caption: CEO of Dunkerque Port, Stephane Raison and Namport CEO Bisey Uirab, sign the agreement as Her Excellency Madame Clair Bodonyi, French Ambassador to Namibia looks on.