Formal framework for public private partnerships in Oranjemund

A milestone was reached last week in the transformation of Oranjemund from former mining town to independent local authority, when the town council signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the local branch of the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The MoU defines the partnership framework the council and the chamber envisage to encourage and promote smart partnerships between the public and private sector.

In a joint statement released after the signing ceremony, the two partners said a formal relationship in the form of an MoU recognises the benefits of a partnership with the Oranjemund business community to work together for the sustainable growth of the town and its residents.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Regional Councillor of Oranjemund, Hon Lazarus Nangolo, the Mayor, His Worship Cllr Henry Coetzee, several local authority councillors as well as NCCI exco members. The Chairperson of the Town Council’s Management Committee, Cllr Toivo Auala signed the MoU on behalf of Oranjemund.