Dophins fun gala for very young swimmers promotes early sport development

Some 180 young swimmers, from the tender age of three to the more competitive age of fifteen, participated in a fun gala in Windhoek recently, organised by Dolphins Swimming Club and sponsored by short-term insurer, Hollard Namibia.

Naming early-sport proficiency as one of the key elements of youth development, the sponsor said it is actively encouraging early development given that not many facilities exist where the very young can actively participate and grow in their preferred sport.

This lead to the Hollard Dolphins partnership with the former supporting the latter financially to promote swimming at a very early age so that the club can continue to produce champion swimmers.

All the young swimmers who participated in the gala received a goody bag with a swimming cap, a towel, a water bottle and a cooler box.

“We understand that sport development at an early age is vital to our children for their future. Not only does it enable them to grow stronger both physically and mentally, but also gives them the opportunity to explore a different avenue in line with career choices,” stated Hollard.