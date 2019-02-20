Geingob welcomes new Ambassadors and Heads of Missions

HE President Dr Hage Geingob this week received Letters of Credence from Ambassadors and Heads of Missions accredited to the Namibia.

The presidency in a statement said the Namibian Constitution provides that the President shall accredit, receive and recognize ambassadors, appoint ambassadors, plenipotentiaries, diplomatic representatives and other diplomatic officers, consuls and consular officers.

Geingob emphasizing Namibia’s pursuit of friendly relations with all nations of the world, wished the Ambassadors and Heads of Mission the best of luck in their efforts to strengthen cooperation with Namibia in order to guarantee inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

The Ambassadors and Heads of Mission accredited include, Omar Ernesto Berroteran Paredes, Resident Ambassador-Designate of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Sidenio Acosta Aday, Resident Ambassador-Designate of the Republic of Cuba, Benjamin Kipkirui Langat, Resident High Commissioner-Designate of the Republic of Kenya, Jose Augusto Silveira de Andrade Filho, Resident Ambassador-Designate of the Federative Republic of Brazil and Angella Comfort, Non-Resident High Commissioner-Designate of Jamaica.