Select Page

Atkinson to head Bank Windhoek’s Rundu branch

Posted by | Feb 21, 2019 |

Atkinson to head Bank Windhoek’s Rundu branch

Bank Windhoek announced the appointment of Beatrix Atkinson as the Bank’s new Rundu Branch Manager effective Friday, 1 February.

Atkinson first joined Bank Windhoek’s Rundu Branch as a Collateral Clerk in 2005 after which where she was promoted to the position of Senior Credit Clerk. She continued to progress through the ranks and was eventually appointed as Rundu Branch’s Credit Manager in 2014.

Atkinson has completed several advanced bank related training courses before being appointed Branch Manager.

“Bank Windhoek is proud of its new Rundu Branch Manager. Atkinson’s growth at the Bank indicates that continued professional development pays off. I would like to congratulate Atkinson on her appointment and trust that she will continue to deliver excellent results,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Related Posts

Law Society announces new council to steer lawyers’ affairs for the next year

Law Society announces new council to steer lawyers’ affairs for the next year

19 December 2018

Ndishishi holds Nipam together

Ndishishi holds Nipam together

29 July 2016

Pointbreak appoints Group Chief Executive

Pointbreak appoints Group Chief Executive

8 April 2016

Local graphic artists encouraged to contribute to the identity of the new museum set for the Zambezi region

Local graphic artists encouraged to contribute to the identity of the new museum set for the Zambezi region

10 April 2018