Dundee Precious Metals appoints new asset management director

Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb recently appointed Noks Katjiuongua as its new Director: Asset Management, effective 1 March. The move is part of the organisations plan to become a world class smelter.

Katjiuongua will lead the development of Dundee’s asset management strategy, while being accountable for Maintenance, Projects, Utilities and Contractors. In addition he will be the site custodian for engineering standards.

Katjiuongua brings over 28 years of experience in senior leadership positions, from both the private and public sectors. Katjiuongua has held executive level positions such as: General Manager Ground Operations for Air Namibia’s worldwide ground handling cargo operations, Operations Director at a junior mining company in Angola, co-owned by the TransHex Group, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Roads Contractor Company (RCC) Limited, he was also Head of the Engineering Department at Namdeb Diamond Corporation (Pty) limited.

Katjiuongua holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Herlot-Watt University and a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Southampton both in the United Kingdom.

“I have always admired the innovation and impact Dundee products and services have on people’s lives globally and hope to contribute to the Company’s continued success and leadership in changing the world” said Katjiuongua.

“Noks has a solid track record and is a great addition to our diverse, experience executive leadership team,” Zebra Kasete, Dundee Vice President and Managing Director said.