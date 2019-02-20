Wigs for cancer patients to be locally produced

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) announced that they have come to an agreement with a local business to stitch wigs for their cancer patients again.

The association confirmed that the service was interrupted for the last 6 years due to a South African firm charging in excess of N$10,000 per unit for the manufacturing of natural hair wigs, while no-one locally could offer this as a cost effective rate.

The Cancer Association has since brought synthetic wigs and relied on donations of wigs to ensure a quality range for cancer patients who cannot afford quality wigs that do not hurt the scalp while on treatment.

With the new agreement in play, the local manufacturer will produce the end product free of charge.

Meanwhile the Association has asked for donations of hair locks which must be at least 20cm long, tied to both ends of a rubber band, stored in a Ziploc bag or wrapped in cling wrap plastic and delivered to CAN Head Offices in Windhoek.