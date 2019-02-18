Students bag school stationery in Sanlam competition

Financial services group, Sanlam Namibia last week handed over school bags filled with stationery to the 50 winners of the ‘Bag to School Competition’.

The students received their prizes from the CEO of Sanlam Investments Namibia, Tega Shiimi ya Shiimi at an event held, the Sanlam Investments office in Windhoek

Denille Roostee, Marketing and Communications Manager, Sanlam Namibia, said; “At Sanlam Namibia we understand the profound effect that good quality education has on the lives of our young people. It was why this competition was created.”

“Sanlam Namibia wants to use this competition and opportunity to encourage all students of Namibia to commit to their education in order to achieve new heights, as they are the future of our country,” she added.

In addition, she called on parents to take the first step in making provision for their children’s future education.

Meanwhile, Sanlam has invested in numerous education initiatives under the management of Hilaria Graig. One of these projects being the Sanlam Bursary project, committing N$ 200,000 to the development of youth in 2019.

Caption: Young winners of the Sanlam Namibia Bag to School Competition from the Khomas region accompanied by their parents. Denille Roostee, Marketing & Communications Manager, Sanlam Namibia (middle front) and Mr. Shiimi ya Shim, CEO Sanlam Investments Namibia.